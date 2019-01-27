‘Supergirl’ Clip Reveals Nia’s Family Discussing Otherworldly Dreaming Powers

The CW has released a scene from tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Blood Memory”.

The scene features Nia (Nicole Maines) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) visiting Nia’s hometown of Parthas for the town’s Harvest Festival, but as you can see in the scene above, the conversation soon turns to the dream powers of the Nal family women — and it’s clear that Nia’s sister, Maeve, is the one expected to have the gift while Kara and Nia know something she doesn’t.

Last November, it was reported that Outlander alum Hannah James and Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy alum Kate Burton had been cast as Nia’s sister Maeve and mother Isabel respective. Maeve Nal is a driven young woman focused on maintaining her family’s legacy and, despite having always had to work a little harder for achievement than Nia, has a close bond with her sister. Their mother, Isabel, is something of a local hero in her own right. It sets the stage for what could be a complicated revelation should Nia reveal her dream powers to her family tonight, but it’s not the only complication The CW series’ heroes will face.

While Kara and Nia are visiting Parthas, Alex (Chyler Leigh) will be dealing with a new street drug that is turning ordinary citizens violent, granting them temporary superpowers. On top of that, the preview for “Blood Memory” also revealed that Alex may be having a few additional challenges following a mind wipe last week that wiped her mind of all traces of Supergirl‘s civilian identity in order to prevent Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) from discovering. Last week, Haley decided to enlist a truth-seeking alien creature to help her discover Supergirl’s real identity — information she would then use to essentially blackmail Supergirl into service.

You can check out the synopsis for “Blood Memory” below.

KATE BURTON GUEST STARS; NIA AND KARA VISIT NIA’S HOMETOWN — Kara (Melissa Benoist) joins Nia (Nicole Maines) on a trip to Nia’s hometown to visit her family during the town’s annual Harvest Festival. While home, Nia’s mother (guest star Kate Burton) encourages her daughter to embrace her destiny. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) deals with a street drug that is turning people violent and giving them temporary superpowers. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Jessica Queller & Dana Horgan.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET before episodes of Charmed on The CW.