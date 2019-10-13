Supergirl: Lena and Kara Try to Fix their Friendship in “Blurred Lines” Photos

Supergirl‘s Season 5 premiere revealed a great number of changes for the titular heroine both in her heroic life and in her civilian identity as Kara Danvers. During the season premiere she not only revealed her heroic identity to her best friend Lena Luthor, but she also discovered that CatCo had been sold with the media outlet’s focus being shifted away from hard news and facts to a more revenue-driven “click bait” model. New technology also made an appearance thanks to Obsidian North. Despite all this upheaval, new photos from Supergirl‘s upcoming third episode “Blurred Lines” seems to show Kara settling into a new normal, though she may want to be careful who she trusts.

In the recently released synopsis for the episode, it’s revealed that Kara will continue to attempt to mend her relationship with Lena, but as fans learned at the end of the season premiere, while Lena may not be focused on destroying Supergirl she still aims to use her for her own aims. With that in mind, things might not be so easily fixed between the friends. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BE CAREFUL WHO YOU TRUST- Kara (Melissa Benoist) attempts to mend her relationship with Lena (Katie McGrath). J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) takes a deep dive into his memories while Kelly (Azie Tesfai) tries to help an old friend. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & J. Holtham.

Facing a new threat and featuring a new costume, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and her team of allies will square off with Leviathan this season as well — bringing Supergirl closer to synching up with the comics than almost any show in comics history, since Brian Michael Bendis is writing a Leviathan-centric event that finds a lot of its story core in what he has been doing with the Superman titles right now.

At the same time, the first half of the season will build toward the massive CW-wide “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which adapts the storyline in which Supergirl and The Flash died in the comics. It seems unlikely that will happen on the TV version, but that does beg the question of how they manage to outrun their destinies, and what the Arrowverse (especially Supergirl, which takes place on an alternate Earth) looks like following the events of the Crisis.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “Blurred Lines” will debut on October 20.

Lena

Slide 2

Kara and Lena

William and Andrea

Kara and Nia

CatCo Meeting

James, Alex and Brainy

James

Alex

Supergirl

Supergirl

Guardian