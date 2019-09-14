Supergirl Deleted Scene Teases Brainiac 5 and Dreamer Romance

Team Supergirl may have had their hands full dealing with the Children of Liberty and, later, Lex Luthor, last season on The CW‘s Supergirl, but that romance was still in the cards for two of the show’s heroes: Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath) and Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines. The 12th-level intellect and the future and the human-Naltorian transgender hero saw their relationship develop in a slow burn over the course of Season 4 and now a deleted scene gives fans a look at some of Brainy’s early attempt at flirting with Dreamer.

Shared by TV Line, the deleted scene comes from the “American Dreamer” episode in which Dreamer takes to the streets as National City’s newest hero and also reveals herself to the world as being a human/alien hybrid and transgender as a way of trying to show the world that the humans and the aliens have far more in common than the divisive rhetoric and hate spewed by the Children of Liberty would have them believe. In the scene Brainy, who had previously doubted Nia, comes to apologize in his sweet, slightly awkward way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wanted to apologize for my calculations in regard to the likelihood that you and I would be apprehended without Supergirl,” he tells her. “I forgot to take one important X factor into consideration: you, Nia Nal. When you are taken into consideration, it seems our chances become limitless.”

The scene is included as one of the bonus features in the upcoming Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season which goes on sale Tuesday, September 17th on DVD and Blu-ray. As fans know, Nia and Brainy’s relationship continued to bloom in Season 4 and when Season 5 arrives in October, we’ll see more of the pairing though fans shouldn’t expect it to be smooth sailing for the budding couple. Series showrunner Jessica Queller told TV Insider back in July that there will be challenges for the couple.

“We shipped them, and we want to see how that relationship unfolds,” Queller said. “Brainy has a lot of learning to do.”

It will also be interesting to see how the relationship, dubbed “BraiNia” by fans, will weather the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Unlike previous Arrowverse crossovers, Queller and co-showrunner Robert Rovner teased that “Crisis” will have more impact and filter into the rest of Supergirl Season 5.

“In general, it has more impact than our crossovers usually do,” Queller said. “It filters into the rest of our season where normally the crossovers are standalone.”

“The world will be shaken up and there will be fallout, post-Crisis,” Rovner added.

Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season is available on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, September 17th.

Supergirl‘s fifth season debuts Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.