‘Supergirl’: “Crime and Punishment” Synopsis Released

In the just-released synopsis for “Crime and Punishment,” the April 21 episode of Supergirl, the heroine teams up with Lena Luthor to head to Stryker’s Island and try to find some intel that could lead to the downfall of Lena’s brother Lex. The pair will be swimming against the current, though, since Lex has left a wide variety of elaborate puzzles to prevent exactly Lena from getting into his head and learning his secrets. Given how long the recent episodes have revealed he has been working on this master plan, and how much help he has secretly had, it may be difficult to untangle his web in time to stop whatever it is he intends to do.

“I had a certain amount of familiarity,” Jon Cryer joked about being cast as Lex during a recent press event. “I was very excited about working with Katie McGrath, and I loved the whole story that they’ve set up for this season. I felt like Lenny was a branch on the family tree that fell off pretty early and was rotting on the ground for a long while. So I feel like this was my chance to sort of reclaim it and do it a little more justice — or injustice, as it were.”

Lenny was a comic relief character — something that had become increasingly important as the Superman movie franchise aged. After Superman II, the third movie featured Richard Pryor and a lot of broad comedy…then Cryer, best known at that point for playing Duckie in Pretty In Pink, carried on the tradition. After Superman IV: The Quest For Peace, the franchise wrapped up. No Superman movie made it to theaters until 2006’s Superman Returns, which was positioned as a direct sequel to Superman II, making the unusual decision to both revisit a decades-old franchise and retroactively remove two of that franchise’s movies from continuity.

You can see the official synopsis here: WILLIE GARSON GUEST STARS — Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) head to Stryker’s Island to search for clues on how to defeat Lex. At the prison, Kara tries to befriend a nosy prisoner, Steve (guest star Willie Garson), who may have insight into what Lex was doing, while Lena studies an array of puzzles Lex left behind in the hopes of discovering his whereabouts. While there, a prison riot breaks out and Kara must find a way to stop the prisoners without revealing her secret identity as Supergirl. Meanwhile, Kelly (guest star Azie Tesfai) encourages James (Mehcad Brooks) to talk to someone for his PTSD, and Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces off against Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) after he storms the DEO and acquires some powerful weapons to hunt Supergirl. Antonio Negret directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Lindsay Sturman & Aadrita Mukerji.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Charmed. “Crime and Punishment” will debut on April 21.

