‘Supergirl’: “Crisis on Earth-X” Photos Released

The CW has released the official promotional photos for “Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1,” the november 27 episode of Supergirl which will kick off this year’s big DC Universe crossover story.

In the story, the villains of Earth-X will crash Barry Allen and Iris West’s wedding, leading to the combined heroes of the Arrowverse to repel the Nazi doppelgangers of the heroes (and some of their friends and foes).

The heroes and villains of Earth-X will also appear on Freedom Fighters: The Ray, an animated series set on Earth-X and starring The Ray. No word yet on whether or not Uncle Sam, The Ray, and the other Freedom Fighters might show up to aid the superheroes in their battle.

“Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

THE EPIC FOUR-WAY CROSSOVER WITH "ARROW," "SUPERGIRL," "THE FLASH" AND "DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW" BEGINS — Barry (guest star Grant Gustin) and Iris's (guest star Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (guest star Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet.

Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin) and White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz) – lead their teams into battle to save the world.

Larry Teng directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg & Marc Guggenheim and teleplay by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

“Crisis on Earth-X” will air on November 27 and 28 from 8 p.m. ET/PT to 10 p.m.