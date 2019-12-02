Here is How Supergirl Sets Up for Crisis on Infinite Earths

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl functioned as The CW series’ mid-season finale as it put Supergirl against not just Rama Khan but saw Lena’s plan for humanity go from plan to reality. However, the episode didn’t just bring two of the show’s major plotlines into sharper focus. It also set the stage for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. With the long-awaited “Crisis” kicking off during Supergirl next week, the series did more than simply have the same stinger scene that Batwoman had earlier tonight (which you can read more about here) but saw a major development with one of the heroes of Earth-38…and villain.

Spoilers for tonight’s midseason finale of Supergirl, “The Wrath of Rama Khan,” below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Rama Khan’s plans to set off a long-dormant super volcano thwarted and Lena’s No Nocere plan destroyed — as well as “Eve” taking the fall for the whole thing — the heroes tried to move forward which is especially true for J’onn and his brother Malefic. Malefic may have stopped Lena, but he still feels like he has a lot to make amends for. J’onn then sends him to Mars where he can help bring peace to the war-ravaged world and as his brother heads off into the night sky, The Monitor arrives.

You see, it turns out that it was The Monitor who released Malefic from the Phantom Zone in the first place. It was meant as a test for J’onn. After his help during “Elseworlds”, The Monitor saw potential in J’onn as one of the heroes who would be able to help with the coming crisis, he just had to be tested first. You see, J’onn was plagued by his past and had to deal with his demons. J’onn has. Now he’s ready.

But he wasn’t the only person who the Monitor decided to tap for the coming Crisis. It’s revealed that Lex Luthor has been hanging out at the Monitor’s headquarters of sorts. He needs Lex for the crisis, too — though it’s pretty clear that Lex’s diabolical ways haven’t changed. He wants to discuss the matter of Lena before he’s willing to help.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.