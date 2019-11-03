Supergirl: Kara Uncovers a Terrorist Plot in “Dangerous Liasions” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Dangerous Liaisons,” the upcoming fifth episode of Supergirl‘s fifth season and after the major events of last week’s episode, Supergirl makes a major shift towards the much-promised and teased central issue of the impact of technology on society. At this point in the season, we’ve seen that Lena Luthor wants to use technology to, in her own way, make a “better” society, but she isn’t the only person with a potentially world-shaping technology. Andrea Rojas does as well and hers is about to go global.

In addition to her takeover of CatCo, Andrea has been working towards getting Obsidian North’s VR contact lenses into as many hands as possible but tonight, Kara discovered that there may be more to Andrea and Obsidian’s ulterior motives when her own investigation of William revealed that he was himself, in fact, undercover and checking into Andrea himself. Of course, as the synopsis for “Dangerous Liaisons” suggests, William and Kara may now be working on the same side, but right away they uncover something with major implications for the safety of innocent people — a terrorist plot. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

A NEW DANGER ARISES – On the eve of the worldwide launch of Andrea Rojas’s (Julie Gonzalo) VR contact lenses, Kara (Melissa Benoist) and William (Staz Nair) team up on an investigation that exposes a terrorist plot. Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) celebrate an anniversary, but Alex’s safety is in jeopardy. Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Daniel Beaty.

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” executive producer Robert Rovner said recently. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

While it’s not clear if “Dangerous Liaisons” will have any direct ties to the upcoming crossover, schedule-wise we are getting close to “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. The multiverse-changing event is rapidly approaching — the event kicks off on Supergirl on Sunday, December 8, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode air before the Crisis.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “Dangerous Liaisons” debuts November 3.