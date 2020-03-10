Supergirl Star David Harewood Teases New Martian Manhunter Suit

Supergirl has seen some big changes in its fifth season. The season kicked off with a major status quo change with Kara (Melissa Benoist) getting a new boss at CatCo while her friendship with Lena (Katie McGrath) hasn’t been the same since Lena learned Kara’s super secret. Then, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” shook everything up with the destruction of Earth-38 and its “resurrection” of sorts as it became part of the new Earth-Prime. Now, though, it looks like there will be another change on The CW series, this time for Martian Manhunter in the form of a brand new super suit for the hero.

Series star David Harewood took to Twitter on Monday to share a super close up Martian Manhunter’s familiar red-accented suit and confirmed in his caption that, indeed, the image is of a new suit for J’onn.

It’s hard to tell from the image just how different the new suit will be from the one fans are most familiar with on The CW series, but it does appear to hint that it may have a two-part construction, something that would in theory make it a bit more flexible in terms of its armor. It’s also not clear if it will ultimately be a little closer to the character’s iconic comics look, though that’s something some fans are certainly hoping for.

The idea that J’onn is getting a new suit fits in with what Harewood previously teased about how “Crisis” impacted the hero as well as with what we’ve seen play out already on the series with the establishment of the Tower.

“The Crisis affects everything, and it’s going to affect J’onn. One of the wonderful things about playing J’onn, and playing the Martian Manhunter, is understanding how deeply the philosophy of the character runs,” Harewood said before “Crisis”. “It really is a deep character. It’s been great fun to kind of explore it as an actor. One of his fundamental abilities, one of the Martian’s fundamental capabilities, plays a very, very important role in the Crisis. It is specifically because he is the Martian Manhunter, that he’s able to sit to survive the Crisis. But it will affect him in a fundamental way.”

As for when the new suit will debut? That’s unclear, though the next upcoming episode “Reality Bytes” will see J’onn team up with Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) as they try to save a man stuck in a virtual reality escape room. Maybe that’s an occasion that calls for a new suit? Fans will just have to tune in and see.

