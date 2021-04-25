Supergirl "Fear Knot" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Fear Knot", the seventh episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The David Harewood-directed episode will air on Tuesday, May 11th and with Superman & Lois returning the following week on May 18th, "Fear Knot" will likely function as Supergirl's midseason finale. From the sound of things, the episode will see the Super Friends make their big push to rescue Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone, an act that will see each of them forced to confront their own fears. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

"DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As the Super Friends brave the Phantom Zone to bring Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) home, each member of the team is confronted by visions of their worst fear. David Harewood directed the episode written by J. Holtham & Elle Lipson."

While it sounds like Kara's time in the Phantom Zone may be ending soon, co-showrunner Robert Rovner previously told ComicBook.com that the experience will have a profound impact on Kara.

"Well, I mean it impacts her in a very profound way," Rovner said. "You know, I think that the Phantom Zone she faces this time around is much more unkind than last time, last time she was protected in her pod, and this time she's there and being impacted by the Phantoms that roam the Phantom Zone and give the Phantom Zone its name and they deplete people of their hope."

He continued, "So, she doesn't have powers there and so she's much more vulnerable than we've ever seen her and really, her journey and the Phantom Zone is how does she keep hope alive when she doesn't know if she's going to get out of it or not? And it seems very possible that she will never get out. And for our heroes left in National City, you know, they're faced with that same reality that they might never get Supergirl back. And so the stakes are higher than they've ever been, and the emotions are higher than they've ever been."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Fear Knot" will air on May 11th.