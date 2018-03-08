‘Supergirl’: First Look at Second Worldkiller Costume

When Supergirl returns to The CW next month, the Girl of Steel’s workload will have doubled.

Besides facing off with Reign (Odette Annable), Kara has a second Worldkiller to deal with now, in the form of Purity (Krys Marshall), and while that is not entirely new information (Marshall first appeared two episodes ago and last episode was the focus of much of the action), the actress took to social media yesterday to give fans a first look at her Worldkiller costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Purity, a.k.a. Julia, debuted in the episode “Fort Rozz”but did not have a showdown with Supergirl until the February 5 episode, “Both Sides Now.”

“Purity is not what anyone expects and their showdown is full of surprises,” Supergirl bosses Jessica Queller and Robert Rovnersaid at the time of her debut.

In the comics, the three other Worldkillers are pretty varied in terms of appearance and what powers they bring in a fight. Perrilus, a sort of lizard-Kryptonian hybrid, can use her poison tentacles to kill off entire races. Deimax, a leopard-Kryptonian hybrid, specializes in mass terrain destruction. And Flower of Heaven, who was created from a mysterious alien embryo, can manipulate energy.

(There’s also a fifth Worldkiller, who doesn’t really join Reign’s group, and instead possesses the body of an alien ruler.)

While Supergirl‘s version of the Worldkillers is sort of paving its own way, there’s a good chance that something from their comics origins could be brought to life.

In the comics, Kara’s father has a hand in creating the Worldkillers, which was a decision that he ended up deeply regretting. As we hinted earlier this year, there’s a chance that Kara’s mom Alura (Erica Durance) could have helped to create the Worldkillers, something that would shift both Kara and Reign’s perspectives on the whole ordeal. After all, Samantha’s first transition into becoming Reign was brought on by a grotesque nightmare version of Alura.

Supergirl returns to The CW on April 16 with new episodes airing Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.