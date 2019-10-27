Supergirl: New “In Plain Sight” Photos Show Team Coming Together to Face Malefic

The CW has released photos for “In Plain Sight”, Sunday night’s upcoming fourth episode of Supergirl‘s fifth season. As fans saw in last week’s “Blurred Lines”, J’onn’s brother Malefic had his powers restored, but more than that he now has a psychic link with Kelly Olsen that not only puts her at risk directly, but potentially endangers the whole team. Now, in the photos from the episode, it also appears that while the danger posed by Malefic is real, so is the unity of the team as many of the images show the group coming together in what appears to be celebration.

The episode will also see Kara deal with some of her professional challenges as a journalist as well as she tries to figure out what her rival William Dey is really up to. According to the official synopsis for “In Plain Sight”, it may well turn out that there’s more to William than meets the eye. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

SAYING GOODBYE IS HARD TO DO – Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) investigation into William Dey’s (Staz Nair) “criminal” activities results in the shocking revelation he is not who she thinks. Meanwhile, the conflict between Malefic and J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) reaches a boiling point. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos.

Notably absent from the photos is Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). Last week, Lena revealed that she is wanting to use Q waves to directly rewrite the human brain so that humans are no longer capable of violence or lying, but she’s presently limited by the technology she has to reading information, not changing it. She ultimately convinced Supergirl to steal her late brother Lex Luthor’s journals from a military facility so that she could get his research on Q waves and the episode ended with her decoding his work. It will be interesting to see if and how Lena’s shady efforts play into “In Plain Sight”, though it’s fairly clear that her work is part of what showrunners have described as a Black Mirror-esque season looking at how technology impacts life.

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape to not engage,” Robert Rovner said previously. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

Read on for photos from tomorrow nights “In Plain Sight” and let us know your thoughts about all things Supergirl in the comments below.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “In Plain Sight” debuts October 27.

