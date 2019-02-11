‘Supergirl’: Jon Cryer Teases Lex Luthor’s “Power” Ring

Lex Luther will soon make his debut on The CW’s Supergirl and now Jon Cryer is giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the iconic bad guy — particularly of the villain’s ring.

In a post to Twitter, Cryer shared a photo of Lex Luthor’s monogrammed ring, complete with what appeared to be a diamond adorning the “LL” ring along with the caption “Soon…” Check it out below.

While the photo doesn’t reveal much, the ring itself may be fairly significant. In comics, Lex has worn a ring that contained a piece of Kryptonite, a ring that could keep Kryptonians at bay. While Kryptonite is usually a bright green color and the stone embedded in the ring in Cryer’s photo is clear, it’s not impossible that the gem could have been modified to change its color, though that the process required for that could also have changed the stone’s properties. It could also be simply what it looks like: a monogram ring with a diamond accent, a symbol of Luthor’s wealth and power.

Whatever the purpose of the ring, Supergirl showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner have promised that Cryer will bring a version of Lex that fans will truly enjoy, one that they say is unlike anything fans have seen from Cryer before.

“It’s a different side of him that I don’t think the audience has seen; I think they know him in much more different roles,” Rovner said of Cryer “He has fully embraced being Lex Luthor, and it’s transformative.”

“He’s powerful, he’s devious, he’s funny, he turns on a dime,” Queller said. “His dynamic with Katie [McGrath, who plays his on-screen sister, Lena,] is just so great. We think the audience is going to go crazy when they see his performance.”

Cryer will make his debut on Supergirl on March 17, in the episode “O Brother, Where Are Thou?” which will see Lex attempt to black Lena into helping him out — even going to the lengths of leveraging the of one of her friends. That certainly sounds like just the sort of devious tactics Lex Luthor would be up to, but as Rovner told ComicBook.com in a previous interview, the various story arcs that have made up Supergirl‘s fourth season — The Elite, the Children of Liberty, and Red Daughter — will all start coming together and Lex may have some part of that.

“I think what’s great about the second half of the season is that we’ve laid a lot of different stories at the beginning half of the season,” Rovner said. “We create some more, but all our stories dovetail by the end of the season, so that everything’s been done by design and they’re all on a collision course into what we hope will be a very exciting and a resolution.”

Supergirl airs Sunday nights at 8p.m. ET on, before episodes of Charmed, on The CW.