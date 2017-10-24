First Look at J’onn’s Awesome Space Ship on ‘Supergirl’

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl sees J’onn J’onzz return to Mars, but if you think he simply flies there then you’re in for a treat. Tonight, fans got their first look at Martian Manhunter’s awesome spaceship.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Far From The Tree”, below.

After receiving M’gann’s distress message asking him to come to Mars J’onn goes to tell Kara and Alex that he needs them to take care of things at the DEO for a few days. After finding out where J’onn is going and why, Kara announces that she’s coming with him. When it’s clear that he can’t change her mind J’onn and Kara head off to a storage unit in a rougher part of National City where he reveals his spaceship.

That ship? At first glance it appears to be a 1952 vintage Chevrolet Deluxe convertible, confusing Kara. It every bit looks like a vintage car, right down to the leather seats and lack of seatbelts. When Kara mentions that she can’t find the safety devices, J’onn points out that the car is from a different era — alluding to a time when cars didn’t have seatbelts — and a different planet. But that’s not the only surprise the car has in store. J’onn soon reveals that not only does he come from a race of shapeshifters, but Martian technology can shapeshift, too. J’onn pulls the car out of storage and the convertible transforms to a sleek Martian spaceship and blasts off for the red planet.

This marks the first time audiences have seen part of J’onn’s Martian life, but it won’t be the last. With the majority of tonight’s episode taking place on Mars and introducing fans to the only other living Green Martian, J’onn’s father M’yrnn, audiences will get a good look at J’onn’s life outside of Earth, though according to executive Andrew Kreisberg being away from Mars has changed J’onn.

“The irony is [J’onn] becomes reconnected with his father and his father thinks, ‘Oh my God, you’ve gone so Earth-man,’” Kreisberg said. “So, for J’onn, it’s this realization that he’s not quite the alien that he thought he was, and what that means to him, and if we’re reconnecting with his Martian heritage, how important is that to him?”

If how well J’onn concealed his Martian spaceship is any clue, we’d say that Martian heritage is still very important to not-quite-the-last Green Martian.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.