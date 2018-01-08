‘Supergirl’: Legion Of Super-Heroes Photos Reveal New Look At Saturn Girl’s Costume

A batch of new promotional photos in support of Supergirl‘s 2018 premiere, “Legion of Super-Heroes,” features the best-yet looks at Saturn Girl and Brainiac 5 in their costumes.

In the episode, Supergirl is recovering from injuries when Brainiac 5 makes his first appearance in the hopes of helping her.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7120]”I don’t want to tease too much,” series star Melissa Benoist recently told reporters during a visit to the show’s set. “But the fact that the Legion is coming to the show has such a hold in the comic book world, especially with Superman, Martian Manhunter, specifically. That’s really exciting for us.”

In the DC Comics universe, Supergirl traveled to the 31st century to fight alongside the Legion of Super-Heroes. During that time, Brainiac 5 and Supergirl grew to be more than just teammates, something producers have hinted is not outside of the realm of possibility on the show.

Mon-El, who appeared last season as Supergirl’s boyfriend but had to flee Earth to avoid lead poisoning in the season 2 finale, will debut a new look next Monday, as seen in the photos. When he returned, though, Mon-El was already married to fellow Legionnaire Saturn Girl.

Saturn Girl had appeared in a couple of episodes already but will be suiting up as a superhero for the first time, too.

Brainiac 5 also has a complex history connecting him to the Superman villain known as Brainiac, who will appear on the Syfy Superman prequel series Krypton.

The Legion have been teased on Supergirl for years; a Legion flight ring appeared in the Fortress of Solitude during a season 1 episode of Supergirl, and that same ring appeared during a vision that The Flash had while time-traveling during that season.

The team will be Supergirl’s allies against the “world-killer” Reign this season, but they won’t be alone: a recent episode synopsis indicted that Supergirl will team up with former enemy Livewire and head to Fort Rozz to recruit a new ally who might have information helpful against Reign.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. New episodes return on January 15.