‘Supergirl’ Reveals the Legion of Super-Heroes’ True Mission in “Schott Through the Heart”

Before Supergirl went on break, the series dropped a bomb. Not only is Mon-El’s (Chris Wood) marriage an arranged one, but his wife Imra (Amy Jackson) had kept the true nature of the Legion of Super-Heroes’ mission from him. Now, with Supergirl back tonight, the real mission has been revealed.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Schott Through the Heart”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the death of Winn’s (Jeremy Jordan) father and the threat of his apprentice attempting to carry out Toyman’s wishes delaying keeping Mon-El and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) during most of the episode, the reveal about the true mission comes near the end. After telling Kara that Imra had lied to him, Mon-El explains that the Legion didn’t end up in present day National City by accident. The temporal disruption had been hit deliberately so that the team would end up there. Brainiac and Imra had kept this from Mon-El because they didn’t know how he would react to returning to the present, but they had to come anyway.

It turns out that the third Worldkiller — the one that has not yet been located by Supergirl — eventually becomes The Blight, and is a far larger threat in the future than she is now. Viewers may recall that Mon-El previously told Team Supergirl about the decimation of the planet Winath by The Blight, and how they figured out how to stop it and coded the information into their DNA. Now, it seems that The Blight starts on Earth with Pestilence. It’s something we’ve theorized about before, that Pestilence and The Blight are connected, especially since Mon-El also mentions a cataclysm in the 25th century that wipes out most of the Earth’s population.

If Pestilence and The Blight are the same entity, this seems to indicate that Supergirl wasn’t able to stop the Worldkillers. As we’ve already been told that Reign simply leaves at some point in the future, maybe that departure is for Reign and Pestilence to menace other worlds. If the devastation of Winath and the future devastation of Earth are connected to the Worldkillers, and Supergirl’s defeat is what lead to it, the Legion might really be in the present to aid Supergirl and help her defeat the three Worldkillers so as to prevent future events.

What we do know is that the Legion’s mission may cause problems. Wood recently told Entertainment Weekly that it becomes an important part of his relationship with not just Imra but Kara, too.

“It definitely becomes an importnat element to their relationship moving forward in how much to reveal and when, and who does that really burden or help if he chooses to do that?” Wood said. “That becomes his dilemma.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

Do you think that Mon-El is telling Kara everything about the Legion’s real mission or does he have secrets of his own? Let us know what you think about tonight’s episode in the comments!