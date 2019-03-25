‘Supergirl’: Lex Wears His War Suit, Reveals Master Plan in “House of L”

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl “House of L”, took viewers into the past several years to reveal how Lex Luthor has secretly been manipulating various events and people leading up to his escape from custody last week. As it turns out, the iconic villain has been playing a very, very long game behind the scenes and now everything is paying off. Not only does he finally have a weapon he can use against Supergirl, but he also has his own super-power as well — his Lexosuit.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “House of L”, below.

Tonight’s episode picked up right where last week left off and wasted no time getting to the action. As was promised by Supergirl‘s executive producers and Lex Luthor star Jon Cryer, Supergirl and Lex had an epic battle at the Daily Planet building, but that wasn’t the coolest part of the scene. That would be long to how Lex got to the Daily Planet: flight by his own armored super suit, the so-called Lexosuit.

Lex’s suit has made a couple of appearances on Supergirl before tonight. In Season 3’s “For Good”, The Lexosuit showed up in action, worn into battle by Lex’s mother, Lillian. Lillian wore the armor after an assassination attempt, she made on Morgan Edge (Adrian Pasdar) failed thanks to the timely intervention of her daughter, Lena (Katie McGrath). Donning the war suit, Lillian makes herself an even more formidable threat — but she is ultimately dispatched by Supergirl and Mon-El.

Earlier in the current season (Season 4) episode “Fallout”, parts of the suit appeared again with Lena using one of the gloves/arms of the suit in a fight against Mercy Graves who had broken into the prototype storage of L-Corp. Tonight, though, it’s revealed that Lex has access to the suit, likely via Eve Tessmacher and he uses it not only to battle with Supergirl, but also to get back and forth to Kasnia where he begins to work with and train Red Kara.

It turns out that the Kasnia counterpart of Supergirl is part of Lex’s long-term master plan. Shortly after being sentenced to prison for his crimes, Lex puts things into place that will allow him to continue manipulating behind the scenes. He installs Eve at CatCo. He bribes guards to give him privileges. And when he’s alerted by the Kasnians to the duplicate of Supergirl, it all comes together. Lex’s plan is to orchestrate an attack on the United States that he will save the day from. Part of that entails having Red Kara completely on his side, willing to not only battle Supergirl for him, but also impersonate her in order to discredit her.

With Supergirl being a beloved hero, Lex also has to make sure that the United States has turned on her and aliens in general and it turns out that Lex is also behind the sudden change in public sentiment about aliens. He made Agent Liberty’s rise possible, thus fracturing the public view of aliens and making it a whole lot easier for Supergirl to be an enemy. Now, with that divide in place and the other Kara — his Red Daughter — ready to fight, Lex is prepared to put his master plan in motion.

What do you think of the reveal that Lex has been the mastermind behind pretty much everything Supergirl has dealt with this season? Did you think the Lexosuit was cool in action? Let us know in the comments below.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

