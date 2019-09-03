Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Are Now Married

It looks like fans have a big congrats to pass on to a pair of DC TV royalty. According to a brand-new report, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has married her co-star Chris Wood after getting engaged in February.

According to a report by E! News, Benoist and Wood tied the knot this weekend and were joined by close friends and family. Members of the Arrowverse like Paul Wesley and Kevin Smith attended the Sunday nuptials which took place on a private estate in Ojai, California.

“It was a beautiful setting for a wedding very peaceful and quiet,” a source told E! News. “The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes. There was lots of cheering and applause as it ended.”

According to the report, the peaceful ceremony was held near water outside of the estate’s pool. A reception followed which took place near a tree grove where guests were seated at long tables.

“It looked like an elegant outdoor dinner party,” the same source revealed. “There was a lot of laughter and happiness.”

“There were lots of glowing candles and lights strung above. The food was served family style and everyone passed the dishes back and forth.”

For fans of Supergirl, this wedding is a special one as the co-stars met on the show’s set. Benoist and Wood had fans awing after they announced their engagement six months ago with a photo on Instagram. Their romance began after Wood was tasked with playing Benoist’s on-screen love interest as Mon-El on Supergirl, but the romance moved into real life in the spring of 2017. The pair were spotted kissing that March during a trip to Mexico, and that lovely getaway is one of many the married couple will share together.

Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.