PlayStation Plus Reveals First New Game for March 2026

Sony has revealed the first new game that will be joining PlayStation Plus in March 2026. Currently, we don’t know what the new “free” games on PS Plus for the month of March will end up being. This lineup will get announced next week and will replace February’s freebies, which happen to be Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. Prior to this new lineup being unveiled, though, Sony has given PS Plus subscribers a tease of one game that will be heading to the Game Catalog in the coming month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently announced by Sony, the company confirmed that Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection will be joining PS Plus on March 17th. Originally released in 2006, this expanded version of Tekken 5 initially came to PSP platforms and was later brought to PS3. The version that will be coming to PS Plus happens to be the PSP iteration, which means that this is the latest game from Sony’s handheld platform to make the jump to PS5 and PS4.

Because this is a PSP game, Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection will be joining the “Classics” section of the PS Plus Game Catalog. This means that it will only be up for grabs to those subscribed to the PS Plus Premium tier of the service. Whether or not it will be joined by another throwback PlayStation game still isn’t known, but given that only a single title has joined the Classics tier of the service in recent months, it’s unlikely.

This PS Plus Game Makes a Major Series More Accessible

For Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection to be landing on PS Plus is actually a pretty big deal, as it makes the popular fighting franchise even more accessible than before. Previously, we’ve already seen re-releases for Tekken 2, Tekken 3, and Tekken 6 on the PlayStation Store and PlayStation Plus. This means that the only entries in the series that aren’t readily available to play on PS5 are now the original Tekken and Tekken 4.

Given what we’ve seen in the past, though, there’s a decent chance that Tekken and Tekken 4 could come to modern PlayStation hardware at some point in the months or years ahead. If that were to happen, then we’d be sure to let you know here on ComicBook once it transpired.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!