‘Supergirl’ “Menagerie” Clip Reveals Something Is Eating Hearts

Hearts may be the traditional symbol of love and Valentine’s Day, but in this new clip from Sunday’s Supergirl episode, “Menagerie”, someone — or something — appears to not have gotten that memo.

In the new clip, which you can check out in the video above, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) respond to the scene of what initially appears to be an asteroid strike only for another D.E.O. agent to reveal the troubling truth: that’s no asteroid impact and whatever landed there took someone’s heart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s not clear from the clip exactly what kind of creature could be responsible for this gruesome act, Sunday’s episode will see the debut of the DC Comics villain Menagerie and, according to the official synopsis, Alex’s investigation will involve the character as well as bring her into an entanglement with Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and J’onn (David Harewood) who are doing their own investigation.

In comics, Menagerie is just Pamela (surname unknown), a Puerto Rican woman with metamorphosis powers as she has control over alien lifeforms known as “symbeasts” that she can command to take any shape she can think of. Created by Joe Kelly and Doug Mahnke and first appearing in Action Comics #775, Menagerie was recruited by Manchester Black for his Elite and while the origin of her powers is unclear, Black at one point mentions that the rogue Men in Black from the D.E.O. plucked people from the dregs of society to turn them into weapons.

The idea of the DEO using people as weapons is one that Supergirl has already introduced this season. Last week in “Suspicious Minds,” it was revealed that Colonel Haley was among those who participated in a program that turned alien children into weapons who eventually turned on them and came to kill those who had hurt them — including Haley. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise to find out that there were other aliens or people that had been similarly exploited.

Menagerie’s arrival on Supergirl is only the beginning of other members of The Elite appearing on the series this season. In Episode 13, “What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice And The American Way?” Menagerie will be joined by The Hat, Manchester Black, and the Morae to not only take on Supergirl, but the vicious Children of Liberty as well.

You can check out the official synopsis for Sunday’s “Menagerie” below.

DC COMICS VILLAIN MENAGERIE APPEARS

With his P.I. shingle newly hung outside his office, J’onn (David Harewood) welcomes new clients. Trying to take her mind off what happened at the DEO, Kara (Melissa Benoist) decides to team up with J’onn on his latest assignment, which unfortunately ends up tying directly into Alex’s (Chyler Leigh) current investigation that involves the villain Menagerie (guest star Jessica Meraz). Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) shares some news with James (Mehcad Brooks), but his reaction isn’t what she expected. Nia (Nicole Maines) invites Brainy (Jesse Rath) to her Valentine’s Day party. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Daniel Beaty & Greg Baldwin.

Supergirl airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday nights, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. “Menagerie” will debut on February 17.

Are you excited to see Menagerie debut on Supergirl? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid for all things Supergirl!