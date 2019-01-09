‘Supergirl’ Midseason Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Suspicious Minds,” the upcoming midseason premiere of Supergirl.

In the episode, Supergirl tries to help a naval vessel in distress, but it only makes things worse between her and Colonel Haley, who decides to dedicate herself to discovering Supergirl’s civilian identity. That is going to put some of Kara’s old DEO allies in a tough position.

This adds to Supergirl’s already-full plate this season. In addition to the Children of Liberty, who have been the big bad for the first half of the show’s fourth season, the Girl of Steel will be dealing with the absence of her more famous cousin, as Superman left Earth and headed to Argo City at the end of “Elseworlds” to have a baby with Lois Lane in an environment where neither he, nor the unborn child, will have super powers.

In addition, the “other” Supergirl — the one that promises a loose adaptation of the fan-favorite Elseworlds comic Superman: Red Son — will start to play a more significant role in the storyline as the season wraps up. There is, of course, some irony to the fact that the federal government and the military have started to reject Kara Zor-El just as a potentially-hostile foreign power seems to have a Supergirl of their own to control.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Suspicious Minds” below.

COLONEL HALEY IS DETERMINED TO FIND OUT SUPERGIRL’S IDENTITY

Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) is upset after Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) responds to a distress call from a Navy ship that turned out to be a deadly alien attack. Colonel Haley reclaims the site as DEO territory and demands that Supergirl step aside. After Supergirl refuses to be told what to do, Haley refocuses her energy on finding out Supergirl’s true identity and begins to interrogate all DEO agents, including Alex (Chyler Leigh). Meanwhile, Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) tries to persuade Nia (Nicole Maines) to embrace her superpowers but she misinterprets his motives.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Maria Maggenti & Gabriel Llanas.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Charmed. “Suspicious Minds” will debut on January 20.