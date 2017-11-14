Melissa Benoist on Why ‘Supergirl’ Heads to Midvale

The third season of Supergirl has been rough on the Danvers sisters and according to the show’s star Melissa Benoist, that’s the reason they find themselves headed back home tonight in “Midvale.”

Between Kara dealing with the loss of Mon-El and struggling with identity to Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie (Floriana Lima) breaking up on last week’s episode, Supergirl and her sister need some time to deal with their losses and tonight’s episode sees the Danvers sisters head back to their hometown of Midvale. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Benoist about why heading home is so important to Kara and Alex and it all comes down to family.

“I know when I’ve gone through hard breaks and need support, my mother is the first person I want to see,” Benoist said. “I loved the idea when the writers said, ‘Oh, we’re gonna do this episode in Midvale.’ I thought it was brilliant and I think it’s really touching story of sisterhood.”

The close bond of sisterhood that Kara and Alex (Chyler Leigh) have is something audiences have seen since the show’s very first episode when Kara risks exposing herself to save Alex’s plane from crashing and throughout the series Kara and Alex have each been seen risking their lives and safety for the other one. But that close relationship is something that’s developed over time. Alex and Kara’s relationship got off to a bumpy start, but tonight’s flashback episode will see Kara recall a painful memory of the death of a childhood friend, a traumatic experience that will help draw the girls closer. Benoist said that the episode will fully explore how that early experience lead the girls to be close today as well as how durable their bond truly is.

“You get to see a lot of history between Alex and Kara that we’ve only ever alluded to,” Benoist said. “We had a flashback in season one, but this one goes further and is really touching and intimate and sentimental for these two women. And, just to show how close they are and how unbreakable their bond is, which I love.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.