‘Supergirl’ Movie Director Top Choice Reportedly Revealed

It was only recently revealed that DC Films is considering pushing ahead with a new Supergirl movie. Now a new report may have revealed the director on the top of the list of contenders to direct the film.

According to Geeks WorldWide, Reed Morano is currently at the top of the wishlist of directors to possibly helm the DC Comics adaptation. It should be noted that this is only an internal wishlist and that the reports say Warner Bros. has not reached out to Morano in any official capacity as of yet.

Morano is perhaps best known for directing the pilot and first two episodes of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. She’s also directed episodes of Billions and Halt and Catch Fire as well as the feature films Meadowland, I Think We’re Alone Now, and the upcoming spy movie The Rhythm Section. Morano is also an accomplished cinematographer.

The Supergirl movie’s script is being written by Oren Uziel, who wrote 22 Jump Street and The Cloverfield Paradox.

The report falls in line with previous rumors that Warner Bros. was seeking a female director for the project. Warner Bros. has been quick to attach female creators to big superhero projects, especially after the impressive success the studio got from Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman movie. Jenkins is currently working on that film’s sequel. Ava DuVernay is developing a New Gods movie. Christina Hodson is scripting the Batgirl movie.

This will be the second time that Supergirl has taken to the big screen. The first was a 1984 spinoff fo the Christopher Reeve Superman movies starring Helen Slater. The film was poorly received by critics and bombed at the box office.

The Supergirl TV series currently airs on The CW as part of the network’s line of DC Comics television adaptation. Supergirl is played by Melissa Benoist and participates in crossover stories with other series like The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on Dec. 21st, Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.