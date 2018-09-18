Reed Morano Responds to ‘Supergirl’ Directing Rumors

I Think We’re Alone Now director Reed Morano, who is allegedly at the top of an internal Warner Bros. wishlist to helm the in-the-works Supergirl movie, has “no idea” where the rumors originated.

“Actually, it’s funny — someone brought it to my attention and a couple friends of mine were like, ‘Are you doing Supergirl?’ and I said, ‘What are you talking about?’” Morano told Observer when asked about the swirling Supergirl rumors.

“Then I looked and it was all over Twitter. But I also saw one thing that said, ‘Is it too early to fancast Elle Fanning as Supergirl and Reed and Elle can do it together?’ Instantly, I was laughing so hard and I texted Elle.”

The Emmy Award-winning Handmaid’s Tale director admitted she has “no idea where that rumor came from.”

“I asked my agent ‘What the hell is this?’ and they said, ‘It’s nothing, ignore it,’” Morano said.

Fanning, who headlines I Think We’re Alone Now with Avengers: Infinity War star Peter Dinklage, previously nominated Morano for the gig in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We were like whoosh,” Fanning told Observer, mimicking the Kryptonian superheroine taking flight. The 20-year-old actress said she and Morano have “gotten no calls” about the project.

“It’s weird, we’ve gotten no calls. Someone made it up… but Elle would be an awesome Supergirl,” Morano added. “It would be a really f—ked up Supergirl and really cool.”

Dinklage hailed Morano as “just a beautiful cinematographer and director.”

“Reed is someone who is so inspiring when you watch her, just her abundance of artistic talent and how she can juggle so many things,” Fanning told THR. “I’m open to [her directing Supergirl], sure!”

“I like the idea of doing something new every time, so I don’t say no to any idea,” Reed told the outlet when asked about stepping into the DC Films Universe. “I’m always thinking [how] I can bring something new to the table that still feels authentic to the story, not [doing something] just for the sake of doing something new. But if there’s a reason for me to do [Supergirl] in particular, then I would like to do it.”

Following reports earlier this week claiming Superman star Henry Cavill may be out as the Man of Steel, it was reported Warner Bros. will instead shift focus towards his super-powered cousin Kara and tell an “origin story” with the teenage heroine. More recent reports claimed the studio is eyeing longtime Superman enemy Brainiac as the villain.

In August, shortly after it was learned Warner Bros. was developing the project, Deadline reported the studio has “very vocal” intentions of hiring a female director for the project.

Warners found big success with the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman, who is now shooting its sequel with leading lady Gal Gadot back in the titular role. The studio has also tapped Cathy Yan to helm the female-centric Birds of Prey, which teams Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie) with yet-to-be-cast DC Comics heroines Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya, and Cassandra Cain.

I Think We’re Alone Now is now playing in select theaters.