New ‘Supergirl’ Promo Released

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl saw Lex Luthor’s plan fully put into motion, setting of some major problems for the Girl of Steel and those she cares about on The CW series. While fans will have to wait to exactly what Supergirl’s next move will be after being declared public enemy number one by the president as the show is going on a break for the next three weeks, they are at least getting a glimpse of the battle she’s facing in a new preview.

We don’t yet know the title for the upcoming eighteenth episode of Supergirl’s fourth season, but based on what the preview shows, it not only looks like people genuinely believe that Supergirl attacked the White House, but that Ben Lockwood is going to capitalize on the attack to have his Children of Liberty deputized as part of the government’s response to the incident. You can check out the preview in the video above.

While Supergirl and her allies face the challenges of not only clearing Supergirl’s name by capturing Lex Luthor and his associates but attempting to keep the world safe while the heroine is hunted by the Children of Liberty, it’s likely one that they will have to face without the help of a trusted team member, J’onn. In tonight’s “All About Eve”, a struggling and conflicted J’onn reached out to the spirit of his father only to come to the realization that he can’t be a man of peace as his father was. He is, instead, the Martian Manhunter. When he made that realization, he understood that not only was he moving from pacifism, but he would have to return an artifact to Mars.

For David Harewood, who plays J’onn/Martian Manhunter, playing the character during this evolutionary period of his story has been something that is both frustrating and illuminating for him as an actor.

“It’s been really frustrating,” Harewood told ComicBook.com before backtracking slightly. “I mean, it’s been both frustrating and illuminating, and all sorts of challenges for an actor because I’ve certainly never seen J’onn J’onzz as a sort of peaceful warrior. In every comic I’ve read, he’s punching somebody in the face or kind of giving orders in a militaristic way. But it’s been really wonderful to chart this character’s new journey. As I say, it has caused frustration as well — because I’ve had to find new colors, softer colors, a softer voice. He’s being much more passive, and where we’ve seen him in previous seasons much more front-footed and…even his language is very kind of militaristic and barking orders. Whereas now, this season, he’s actually talking to people, and being conversant, just a softer tone. That’s been fun to discover. Very, very different but, as I say, as things heat up around him, the peaceful, passive J’onn is beginning to struggle because the old J’onn, the violent J’onn, is really beginning to force his way out. As a character and as an actor, I’ve found that it’s been a great dichotomy to play because I feel like the old guy is bursting to get out and we’ll see that over the next two or three episodes.”

Supergirl airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes return April 21st.

