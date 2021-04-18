Supergirl: First Look at Young Cat Grant in "Prom Night!" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Prom Night!", the fifth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode, which will debut on Tuesday, April 27th, sees Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) travel to Midvale circa 2009 in an attempt to save contemporary Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone. The episode also features the appearance of a young Cat Grant (Eliza Helm) and these new photos are giving fans their first look at young Cat as she works to get her big break while chasing a story in Kara's hometown.

The introduction of a young Cat Grant to Supergirl was announced last month with the character description noting "eater to step out of Lois Lane's shadow and out from under her boss, Perry White's thumb, Cat chases a story to Kara's hometown of Midvale. This lead won't go as planned, but it will put her on the trajectory toward the Media Powerhouse we know and love as Cat Grant".

While many fans are hopeful that Calista Flockhart, who played the adult media mogul Cat Grant in Supergirl's first season, will return before season's end, series co-showrunner Jessica Queller recently told ComicBook.com that they are very excited about Helm coming on as the younger "CJ Grant".

"We're definitely going to see some fan favorites collab for the finale, we're working on that, and so there will be some wonderful surprises," Queller said. "But unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions and schedule it doesn't look like Calista is going to be able to make it, but we're so excited about the actress we found to play young Cat Grant and she channels Calista with such skill that you will feel you have seen Cat Grant in those two back to back episodes. It's really exciting."

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below and keep reading for photos from the episode.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Prom Night" airs on April 27th.