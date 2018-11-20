‘Supergirl’: “Rather the Fallen Angel” Photos and Synopsis Released

The CW has released photos and the official synopsis for “Rather the Fallen Angel,” next week’s seventh episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season.

Sunday’s episode of The CW series saw Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) gain a small victory against Agent Liberty’s (Sam Witwer) Children of Liberty, but it very well may be the calm before the storm kicks up again. A preview for the episode hints that James Olsen/Guardian (Mehcad Brooks) may have to participate in an act of domestic terrorism to get closer to prove himself to Agent Liberty, a figure he seeks to interview and find out more about. And the photos for the episode hint that Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) will go forward with her plans of a human trial of the Harun-El Protocol, an Everyman Project-like attempt to make human beings super. You can check out the photos in our gallery and the synopsis below.

CHAD LOWE DIRECTS– James (Mehcad Brooks) falls in deeper with the Children of Liberty in his efforts to meet Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer). Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) follow a lead on Agent Liberty’s location, but things take a dark turn. Lena (Katie McGrath) kicks off her first set of trials. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers.

The idea of James siding with the Children of Liberty — even if only to get closer to Agent Liberty — is something that fits in with something that Brooks has previously called an “emotional” journey for James when it comes to his role in the heroics this season on Supergirl.

“The writers and I had a conversation very early on, and we were on the same page about James using CatCo as a place where everyday heroics can come from,” Brooks said in an interview with Decider. “Shedding light on some of the darkness coming out of the White House. Shedding light on some of the darkness coming out of our society. I think we all know what shedding light can do, exposing the truth can do, at times like this. It can keep us sane. It can keep us balanced. It can help construct a road to the future where we’re all going. I think that this is a hell of an emotional journey for James, that he is a news man in this time. He’s also somebody who believes in fairness and equality in this time. And I think that those are the two most important things that he can do for the show right now.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. “Rather the Fallen Angel” airs November 25th.