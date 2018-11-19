‘Supergirl’ Recap With Spoilers: “Call to Action”

“Call to Action” starts with two National City residents walking down the street debating their favorite pies when they’re stopping by three men wearing gold masks, confronting them being aliens. The masked men nearly attack them with dogs and bats, but Manchester Black arrives fight them.

The two civilians are able to get away but the three masked men soon overtake Manchester. Thankfully for him, Kara shortly arrives thereafter to help take the masked men — followers of Agent Liberty/Ben Lockwood — down.

Lena and her assistant are working on an experiment and we find out she’s trying to come up with a cure for cancer.

Kara and Alex take one of the Liberty agents’ masks to Colonel Haley, who’s upset that Kara was patrolling that area. Haley tells both of them to stop the investigation on the anti-alien movement.

Lockwood arrives at his home, where his wife says they’ll be able to make their second straight mortgage payment on time. Their son calls his parents into the living room, where Lockwood is on the news.

Lena goes to speak with James and brings him a new suit jacket, telling him she booked him to appear on the day’s Counterpoint Daily news show. She mentions she hopes that James denounces the Children of Liberty on live television but he says he can’t make it — he arranged a meeting himself with the Children of Liberty. The two share a tense moment before Lena orders James to do the interview as a part of CatCo.

J’onn invites Manchester Black to a Friendsgiving get-together he’s hosting with Kara and Alex. Manchester thanks his new friend for thinking of him. After J’onn leaves, Manchester goes into his bathroom, where he has one of the Children of Liberty chained up — he begins torturing his captive.

Kara and James notice Nia sleeping at her desk and when they go to wake her up, she brushes it off, telling them she’s been suffering from narcolepsy.

At the DEO, Brainy and Alex nearly get caught investigating the Children of Liberty but they’re able to convince Haley they’re working on other cases.

James meets up with the Children of Liberty at an inconspicuous location and he leaves with them in their van.

Lena and her assistant are continuing their experimentation on curing hearts with cancer. Growing frustrated, Lena orders her assistant to incinerate the heart, but the two soon find out whatever cure they made is making the heart invincible.

Kara takes James’ spot on the TV show and she’s being prepped by Nia, who keeps spontaneously falling asleep. Kara’s called to the stage, where she’s introduced to the person she’ll be debating — Ben Lockwood.

James and the Child of Liberty are walking his dog, when James gets upset his counterpart keeps referring to aliens as roaches. The Liberty agent keeps looking down at his phone and eventually leaves to take a talk, leaving James to hold on to his dog.

The team starts arriving at Kara’s for Thanksgiving dinner — the Danvers are joined by their mother Eliza, and Lena, Nia, J’onn, Brainy, and Manchester are all in attendance. James arrives and Lena’s giving him the cold shoulder for going through with the meeting. The group is sitting down for dinner when Nia mentions that she’s heard the Agents of Liberty have trained dogs to track aliens.

James then realizes that Tom’s dog was barking at random houses on their walk earlier in the day, and the team finds out the group has been keeping track of the addresses to launch a coordinated attack.

The group disbands dinner to prepare for the attacks. Brainy’s walking downtown trying to remove the markings when a group of Agents stop him. He’s able to ward off the attack.

Elsewhere,Manchester finds another group of Agents and starts shooting them.

Another group of Agents break into a house and start beating up the dad when the daughter orders their pet lizard to help them. The lizard then turns into a dragon and scares the intruders away. Still afraid for his family, he chases Kara and the two fight until they make the realization they’re on the same side.

Back at the DEO, Haley calls Kara and Alex into her office and informs the pair that the Children of Liberty are now a priority for the agency. Haley pulls Alex aside and tells her that she knew everything Alex was working on with Brainy. The Colonel tells Alex to not do it again.

Lockwood is watching the news as he grows frustrated that the Children of Liberty’s attacks were planned. He then gets a call from a local news station saying he’s been awarded his own show.

The next day, Kara, Alex, and J’onn have their own small dinner. The trio is talking when they realize Nia’s been lying about her disorder.

James meets up with Tom in a parking garage. Tom thanks James for stopping him from launching an attack, because those who took part are now missing. Tom tells him he’ll get James direct access to Agent Liberty and immediately after that, a group of agents show up and throw James in their van.

Manchester Black returns to his apartment and drops the masks of the agents he killed on the floor of the bathroom. He then pulls out a gun and presumably shoots his captive off-screen.