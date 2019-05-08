Supergirl “Red Dawn” Promo Released

Since our very first glimpse of the mysterious Supergirl lookalike who emerged from the Siberian forest as the end of season three, fans of The CW series have been waiting for a face-off between Red Daughter and Supergirl and now that time has come. The CW has released a promo for next week’s “Red Dawn”, one that promises an action-packed penultimate season four episode.

While it hasn’t always been directly apparent to fans, the whole season has been leading up to a showdown with Red Daughter. While the first half of the season centered largely the threat posed by Agent Liberty and his rhetoric of hate, it was eventually revealed that Les Luthor has been pulling the strings behind the scenes, using multiple pawns to undermine Supergirl. With Superman off-planet and Lex out of jail, it’s up to Kara not only to navigate the mess he has made of her life, but to do so while putting a stop to whatever other plans he has going for National City and the world. Now, that everything is coming together, for good or for ill, putting a stop to those plans means dealing with her own “clone” as well as the fact that Lex has powers of his own that will surely make everything even more complicated.

But it won’t’ just be a matter of fighting Red Daughter. Alex will be trying to help Red Daughter as she recognizes that she’s missing part of her memory while Lena reaches out to her mother for help and the rest of the heroes attempt to find the aliens Lex abducted. It certainly sounds like the stakes will be high in this episode and you can read the official synopsis below.

SUPERGIRL BATTLES RED DAUGHTER — Kara (Melissa Benoist) comes face to face with Red Daughter and the two engage in an epic battle. Determined to find a way to extract the Harun-El, Lena (Katie McGrath) turns to an unlikely source for help – Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong). Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) realizes she’s missing parts of her memory, and Brainy (Jesse Rath), Nia (Nicole Maines) and J’onn (David Harewood) set out to track down aliens who have been abducted by Lex. Alexis Ostrander directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Gabriel Llanas & Eric Carrasco.

