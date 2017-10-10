What Is The Song On The ‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Premiere?

Supergirl‘s third season has officially begun, and it kicked off with the help of a pretty breathtaking song.

The song in Supergirl‘s opening scene is ‘Daydreaming’, a song by Los Angeles-based artist Rosa V Pullman. You can listen to it here.

Mild spoilers for Supergirl‘s season three premiere, ‘Girl of Steel’, below.

In the opening moments of the episode, Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is shown walking slowly through an alien planet. She is joined by Mon-El (Chris Woods), and the duo embrace. But off in the distance, Kara recognizes someone else – her mother, Alura (Erica Durance, taking over the role for Laura Benanti). Kara hugs her mom, before the dream sequence ends, putting her back in National City.

While the song’s lyrics are a little more on the esoteric side, they fit Kara’s longing – for the return of those she’s lost in her life – pretty well. The line “crossed the ocean ’round the world, speeding / and nobody could catch me daydreaming” has an added layer of poignancy, as the Girl of Steel is flying above National City while she has the vision.

This isn’t the first time that Pullman’s songs have been used on television. ‘Daydreaming’ was also featured on the Australian series Wentworth, and another track of hers was recently included on Nashville. But thanks to Supergirl, her song will be associated with a whole new group of listeners.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c, on The CW.