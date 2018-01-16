‘Supergirl’: The Internet Reacts to Brainiac 5

The Legion of Super-Heroes assembled on tonight’s midseason premiere of Supergirl – and one team member has sparked quite a reaction.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Legion of Super-Heroes”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode saw the arrival of Querl Dox/Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath), who was tasked with helping rescue Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from her coma. The appearance of Brainy, alongside his fellow Legion teammates, was anticipated by Supergirl fans for quite some time. And judging by the response online, the reaction has been all over the map.

Those who weren’t familiar with the earlier looks at Brainy – and the sort of backlash surrounding his makeup – voiced their opinions accordingly. Other fans were pretty excited about Brainy’s role in the episode, and at the chemistry he seems to have with Kara.

Here’s a round-up of some of the reactions to Supergirl’s Brainiac 5.

@mogoeson

2 seconds into @TheCWSupergirl and I’m already in love with Brainiac5. Good job @jesserath — Monique Gonzalez (@mogoeson) January 16, 2018

@CEOLCorp

Just realized what Brainiac 5 reminds me of. pic.twitter.com/XQIeFSlXSh — Lena Luthor (@CEOLCorp) January 6, 2018

@HickeyDevon

Huh, @jesserath‘s #Brainiac5 is funner and more interesting with Kara (while he’s in that awful makeup) in that 50sec clip than Moan-El has been in over a season. ? pic.twitter.com/2exX6Wo2SG — Devo (@HickeyDevon) January 15, 2018

@BJtheWebGuy

@anexz6

BRAINY IS BEING REALLY ADORABLE AND HE MADE HIMSELF TALLER TO GET KARA TO LIKE HIM MORE AND SHE TOTALLY MADE INTERESTED EYES AT HIM AS HE WALKED AWAY!!!!#Supergirl #SupergirlCW #Karadox #Brainiac5 @jesserath — Commander Alex The Helicopter Emoji???❤️?✈️ (@anexz6) January 16, 2018

@melgustwood

I’ve seen a total of a minute of you as brainiac5 but @jesserath you are brilliant and you capture brainy’s essence completely thank you for doing the character justice. — OPAL | #IDONTMIND (@melgustwood) January 15, 2018

@saimisosa

i would die for brainiac 5 and jesse rath — ?saimi loves nico? (@saimisosa) January 15, 2018

@ChWhite73

Brainiac 5 looks like Andy Warhol! Where’s the Campbell’s soup? #Supergirl — Christopher White Comics (@ChWhite73) January 16, 2018

@warriorbard2012

Brainiac 5 kind of reminds me of a nice Mxy. #Supergirl @TheCWSupergirl — Mari Logan (@warriorbard2012) January 16, 2018

@SaraNetzley