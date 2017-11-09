‘Supergirl’: Who Is H’ronmeer?

Supergirl took its viewers to Mars in tonight’s ‘Far From The Tree’, and it name-dropped a pretty big part of Martian Manhunter lore along the way.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, ‘Far From The Tree’, below!

Tonight’s episode saw J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) traveling to Mars, after a distress signal was sent by M’gann M’orzz/Miss Martian (Sharon Neal). The group – along with a series of Martian inhabitants – was tasked with finding a magical spear, which was tied to the lore of H’ronmeer.

For those less savvy in DC Comics lore, that name might not mean anything. But in terms of Martian Manhunter’s comic backstory, H’ronmeer – also known as the Martian God of Death and Fire – plays a pretty big part.

H’ronmeer first debuted in the first issue of Martian Manhunter’s 1988 solo run. In the comic, J’onn crosses paths with Batman, asking for help with his suddenly erratic visions.

Once Batman returns him to the Batcave, J’onn’s hallucinations begin to manifest, with one physically manifesting as H’ronmeer, a large, amorphous Martian death god. The pair fight in the Batcave, before J’onn flees, and continues to hunt him down for a series of issues.

As the arc carries on, it’s discovered that the Martians were actually killed by a plague named H’ronmeer’s Curse. J’onn then realizes that he is psychically linked to each Martian soul that died, and eventually breaks the mental tether that binds them together. H’ronmeer takes hold of all of the Martian souls before leading them to the afterlife.

Supergirl airs on The CW on Mondays at 8/7c.

