If you’ve been waiting to catch up on Supergirl you’re in luck. The third season of The CW‘s DC Comics inspired series is now available on Netflix.

The season, which wrapped its run on June 18, focused largely on Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) struggle with the concept of identity while also dealing with the greatest threat that she has ever faced — the Worldkiller Reign.

The season also saw the introduction of the Legion of Superheroes into the Arrowverse, bringing Mon-El (Chris Wood) back to National City while also introducing new characters Imra/Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) and Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath). Outside of the Legion, the season also saw major developments for those closest to Kara as well.

The season-long theme of identity is something that series star Benoist told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the season finale would ultimately see Supergirl mature and take ownership of her decisions and place in the world.

“With the decisions she makes and how things transpire to wrap it up, she’s really taking ownership of herself,” Benoist said. “She’s maturing, which is what I’ve always wanted for her since Season 1. I wanted to see a natural arc of a girl coming into womanhood, because she was almost naive at the beginning, and just charging ahead not really knowing what she was doing. And now, I think she really does, and she is slowly chiseling out her place, wherever she wants to be.”

Supergirl‘s third season coming to Netflix also has a benefit for fans of the rest of The CW’s Arrowverse as it means the first part the season’s big crossover event, “Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1” is now available on the streaming service. Now fans can watch the complete event, though they will still have to switch between the shows — which are all now on Netflix — in order to watch the full story play out.

Supergirl will return for its fourth season on The CW on a new night, Sunday, October 14 at 8/7c.

Are you excited that Supergirl Season 3 is now on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.