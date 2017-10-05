Odette Annable Initially Auditioned For A Different ‘Supergirl’ Role

Odette Annable might be making her Supergirl debut in the upcoming season, but she nearly played a very different part on the hit The CW series.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Annable explained the audition process that went into her being cast as Samantha, a single mom who will eventually become the season’s Big Bad, Reign. But as she revealed, she had wanted to be involved with Supergirl since the beginning, initially auditioning for the role of Supergirl‘s sister, Alex Danvers (ultimately played by Chyler Leigh).

“It was really great in the way that I’ve been wanting to work with these guys for quite some time, for years now.” Annable revealed. “I actually auditioned for the role of Alex, but even just in that audition that I had, I loved working with them in the room.”

When it came to auditioning for the role of Reign, Annable said she felt an added connection to it, due to its similarities with her real life.

“So for this audition, I think as an actor, all your job is to portray your interpretation of the performance that you want to give, and that’s what I did and they responded to that.” Annable added. “For me, I’m a working mom, I have a daughter, and this story is really specific to me and where I am in my life right now, so it’s a really special and important story to tell.”

Annable also addressed how lucky she feels to be involved with The CW’s ever-growing Arrowverse, and to be working with the team behind Supergirl.

“I’m so happy that it’s part of the DC world and that I’m putting a toe in.” Annable revealed. “These guys are so amazing. Andrew [Kreisberg] is so, so great to work with, he’s so collaborative, he’s so reachable, and he’s so busy and for him to make the time and for us to try to make this the best character she can be is the most important part. I think we’re doing that.”

So what exactly went into that preparation? According to Annable, it involved looking at Reign’s past comic legacy, while creating a new story along the way.

“As far as preparation, diving into the comics, there’s not much about Reign out there.” said Annable. “So I think that we talked about this a little bit before where the pressure is off me a little bit, which is kind of nice so I can have my own interpretation of who I think this girl is.”

Supergirl season three premieres Monday, October 9th, at 8/7c, on The CW.