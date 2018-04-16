‘Supergirl’ Teases a Funeral With a Bang in New “Schott Through the Heart” Preview

The CW has released a new behind-the-scenes video for “Schott Through the Heart”, tonight’s episode of Supergirl.

The video previews exactly what fans can expect from Supergirl‘s season three return, after the series took a pretty lengthy hiatus. Judging by this video, things will pick up on a pretty major note, with the rather explosive death of Winslow Schott Sr./Toyman (Henry Czerny).

Videos by ComicBook.com

It looks like this event will pack a sort of one-two punch, introducing a new foe for Team Supergirl to fight, while giving Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) a chance to reconnect with his mom, Mary McGowan (Laurie Metcalf).

“Winn’s father, who was the Toyman, has passed away, but he has a few wicked tricks left.” executive producer Robert Rovner explains in the video. “It’s a great Winn episode, and we have Winn’s mom, played by the incomparable Laurie Metcalf. She’s guest-starring in the episode and she’s amazing.”

“We’ve seen Winn in the past grapple with his father, who was a notorious criminal.” executive producer Jessica Queller continues. “But we haven’t really explored the relationship with his mother.”

“Which was fractured.” Rovner adds. “So we get to fill in a lot of that backstory.”

This will mark the first Supergirl episode in several months, following the show taking a backseat to the remainder Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season. Luckily, the show will be riding on a high of the show’s recent Season 4 renewal, making fans eager to see exactly what’s next. And judging by this episode, that wait will have been more than worth it.

Supergirl will return on Monday, April 16th at 8/7c on The CW.