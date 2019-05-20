Here’s How Supergirl’s Season 4 Finale Sets up for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

When reality was twisted by John Deegan in last fall’s “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover event, it was largely an Earth-1 problem that Oliver Queen and Barry Allen turned to their friend, Kara Danvers/Supergirl on Earth-38 for help with. However, a larger threat is coming and when “Crisis on Infinite Earths” arrives this fall Supergirl‘s world will not be immune to the danger and it’s a point that tonight’s Season 4 finale drove home as it set up for the upcoming multiverse-altering event.

Warning! Spoilers for tonight’s Season 4 finale of Supergirl, “The Quest For Peace”, below!

As the events of the episode conclude, The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) shows up speaking to a mysterious figure. He tells the figure that he’s been trapped for too long and a phantom fo his people and that it’s now his time to avenge himself against hs brother. The hooded figure? A Martian and the brother who wronged him none other than J’onn. Then, after that, The Monitor is seen visiting Shelly Island — and Lex Luthor’s body.

A five part event spanning two quarters — “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is potentially set to air with three episodes in December and the remaining two airing when the Arrowverse shows traditionally return in January — it’s going to be a huge undertaking for everyone involved.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” LaMonica Garrett, who plays The Monitor, admitted to ComicBook.com before “Elseworlds”. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

“I immediately, Anti-Monitor, Psycho-Pirate, Pariah, you just start thinking of all these names…so that’s when I went and looked, and saw who is already in place, and who they would have to introduce to bring on the big picture,” Garrett added. “And that was fun part for me too, ’cause you know, as a fan, as a comic book fan, that’s where I would hope it would go to.”

Supergirl will return this fall on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET after Batwoman on The CW.

What do you think of the way that Supergirl sets up for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Let us know in the comments below.