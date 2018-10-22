‘Supergirl’: Melissa Benoist Teases Less Romance for Kara in Season 4

Kara Danvers may have gotten some closure in her relationship with Mon-El last season on Supergirl, but that doesn’t mean that the Girl of Steel is looking for love in Season 4.

Series star Melissa Benoist told TVLine in a recent interview that there’s “not much” romance in The CW show’s new season and she’s okay with that.

“It’s not that I don’t think there should be any, but I feel like seeing a woman fending for herself and not thinking about [romance],” Benoist said. “If it falls into her lap, great.”

As fans of the series will recall, romance has been a significant part of Kara’s story since the show’s CBS premiere in 2015, though things haven’t always gone well for her. In the first season, Kara had feelings for James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) who was himself dealing with the complicated emotions surrounding his relationship with former fiancée Lucy Lane (Jenna Dewan). By the end of the first season, though, Kara and James appeared to be heading towards a relationship with one another. That ultimately didn’t work out leading Kara to a relationship with Mon-El (Chris Wood), a Daxamite who arrived on Earth.

That relationship was short-lived, with Kara having to send Mon-El off into space to save him after dispersing lead into Earth’s atmosphere to stop a Daxamite invasion. And while Mon-El returned in Season 4, he came from the future as part of the Legion of Superheroes — along with his wife, Imra Ardeen. Kara’s struggle to deal with this was part of her journey last season.

And while Benoist doesn’t mind if romance were to fall in Supergirl‘s lap, it doesn’t sound like there will be much opportunity for that to happen. As we saw in the show’s recent season premiere, the growing anti-alien sentiment in National City is going to pose a significant threat. It’s that story that Benoist said in an earlier interview would lead to more topical stories than previously told.

“The writers’ room is being really great this year,” Benoist said. “Last season, it was a lot of fire and brimstone and a lot of homages to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which was great because I was such a big fan of that show. This season they really want to thematically tackle more topical stories that maybe mirror what’s going on with the state of the world and our country. There’s a lot of anti-alien sentiment at the beginning of Season 4 that Supergirl is going to have to grapple with. I think their main premise is that fear itself is a villain, and can hope conquer it? Supergirl stands for hope, so we’ll see. I think fear is her biggest opponent yet because it’s more of a wildfire-type emotion.”

What do you think about Kara not having much in the way of romance this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.