‘Supergirl’: Lynda Carter to Return as President Marsdin in Season 4

When Supergirl returns this fall for its fourth season there will be plenty of new characters presenting new challenges for the Girl of Steel. Fortunately for both Supergirl and Kara, one familiar face will be returning as well: Lynda Carter as President Marsdin.

Among the major casting news of television’s first transgender superhero, Dreamer (Nicole Maines), it was also revealed that Carter will be returning to The CW series reprising the role of President Olivia Marsdin who was last seen in the season two episode “Resist”. Carter herself confirmed the news via Twitter last night.

I absolutely LOVE working with @MelissaBenoist and I’m delighted to be returning to @TheCWSupergirl next season as President Marsdin. #supergirlcw pic.twitter.com/d7Sj3Xu59S — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 21, 2018

How Carter’s President Marsdin will factor into the show’s fourth season remains to be seen but given what was teased during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel yesterday it will likely be connected to the conflict over the presence of aliens on Earth in Supergirl‘s world. The teaser trailer released during the panel yesterday featured a voice over from new character Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) that made it clear that a culture war is brewing, attempting to pit humans versus aliens. Considering that Marsdin is herself secretly a Durlan, a shapeshifting alien, it could create some interesting tension.

If that tension feels similar to the current, real world concerns about the state of immigration both in the United States and around the world it’s because it is supposed to. Series executive producer Robert Rovner told fans at the SDCC panel that the show in season four would be more of a reflection of what’s going on in the real world.

“Last year we were in outer space a lot and this year we wanted to make the show a little more grounded,” Rovner said. “We wanted to take this opportunity to reflect on what’s happening in our world.”

However, while Carter is confirmed to be returning to Supergirl, fans hoping that Callista Flockhart’s Cat Grant will be showing up as well may not want to get their hopes up just yet. Thus far there has been no confirmation that Flockhart has plans to appear on the series, though showrunners did say during the panel that “anything is possible” when it comes to both Cat Grant and Mon-El returning.

Supergirl will return to The CW this fall on Sundays at 8/7c.