Supergirl: Episode 100 Set Photo Could Reveal Major Plot Twist

For the heroes who wear the sigil for the House of El proudly on their chests, keeping their civilian identities is of major importance. Of course, the reverse is true as well. In The CW‘s Arrowverse both Clark Kent and Kara Danvers work hard to keep their cape lives a secret except from those closest to them. This season on Supergirl, however, Kara’s heroic identity has been a source of pain for the heroine now that she’s aware that her best friend has been deeply impacted in a negative way having discovered she’d been kept in the dark for so long.

However, now that Kara is aware of just how badly her best friend has broken, she’s determined to somehow make things right and save Lena in the process and a photo from the set of Supergirl may offer a clue as to the lengths Kara will go to fix things. In the photo, which reportedly comes from the show’s 100th episode “It’s a Super Life”, Kara appears to be having a press conference and rips open her shirt to reveal her Supergirl costume underneath.

Did Kara Danvers just spill the tea that she’s Supergirl at a press conference?!#Supergirl filming in Downtown Vancouver today.

Now, it’s important to pause for a moment and realize that we don’t exactly have any real context for this set photo. We also don’t really know if “It’s a Super Life” will be the actual episode title when Episode 100 — the thirteenth episode of Season 5 — rolls around — The CW has seen episode titles change before air in the past. With there being so few details about this episode currently available there are limitless possibilities for why Kara would be showing the world her secret identity. It’s possible that this is an alternate reality of sorts, an opportunity to see what her life might have been like had she told the world she was Supergirl — the series did something sin that vein in Season 1’s “For the Girl Who Has Everything” in which a Black Mercy-infected Kara woke up on Krypton. Incidentally, that episode was the thirteenth episode of its season as well.

It’s also possible that Kara might be choosing to be open and honest with the world in a move intended to somehow win Lena back — or potentially even to protect Lena. In the last moments of Sunday night’s episode we saw The Monitor talking with a resurrected Lex Luthor and Lex wanted to “talk” about his sister with The Monitor seemingly as a condition of him helping save the Multiverse. Who knows what Lex is up to, but given the pain Kara has already caused Lena, it might not be too much of a stretch to consider that she’d put it all on the line for her friend’s moment of greatest need.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.