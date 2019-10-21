Supergirl: Malefic Puts the Whole Team at Risk in Preview for “In Plain Sight”

The CW has released a preview for “In Plain Sight”, next week’s fourth episode of Supergirl‘s fifth season. As fans saw in last night’s episode “Blurred Lines”, the threat of J’onn’s brother Malefic has reached a new level of danger now that his powers have been restored, but more than that, he now has a psychic link with Kelly Olsen. It’s a link that puts her at risk directly, but the preview hints that the threat may be much, much larger and is one that could put the whole Supergirl team in danger.

In the preview, which you can check out in the video player above, it appears that Malefic’s connection to Kelly may be even stronger than just her being able to see him even when he’s in other forms. It sounds like Malefic may be able to put thoughts into her head — something that could be especially dangerous. On top of the threat of Malefic, Kara will also continue to try to figure out what her professional rival William Dey is up to, but according to the official synopsis for “In Plain Sight”, it may turn out that there’s a lot more to William than meets the eye. You can check out the official description for the episode below.

SAYING GOODBYE IS HARD TO DO – Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) investigation into William Dey’s (Staz Nair) “criminal” activities results in the shocking revelation he is not who she thinks. Meanwhile, the conflict between Malefic and J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) reaches a boiling point. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos.

What’s not hinted at in either the synopsis or the preview is Lena’s secret work with Q waves. In this week’s episode, Lena revealed that she is wanting to use Q waves to directly rewrite the human brain so that humans are no longer capable of violence or lying, but she’s presently limited by the technology she has to reading information, not changing it. She ultimately convinced Supergirl to steal her late brother Lex Luthor’s journals from a military facility so that she could get his research on Q waves and the episode ended with her decoding his work. It will be interesting to see if and how Lena’s shady efforts play into “In Plain Sight”, though it’s fairly clear that her work is part of what showrunners have described as a Black Mirror-esque season looking at how technology impacts life.

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape to not engage,” Robert Rovner said previously. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “In Plain Sight” airs October 27.