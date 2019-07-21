Supergirl Season 5 Trailer Released at Comic-Con

Supergirl is coming back for its fifth season this fall on The CW and while the Arrowverse series brought some major drama last season with Lex Luthor making his play for National City and the United States itself, the Girl of Steel and her allies were able to save the day. But that doesn’t mean the Kryptonian hero will get to rest on her laurels. There are new threats coming for Season 5 and fans got an explosive first taste of what’s to come in a brand new Supergirl trailer today during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

In addition to the trailer release, which you can check out above, there were some exciting casting announcements for Season 5 made today as well. During the panel it was announced that Julie Gonzalo (Veronica Mars, Dallas, Eli Stone) will star as DC character Andrea Rojas (aka Acrata). A polished businesswoman and heir to a Central American tech empire, Andrea Rojas (aka Acrata) is now making a hostile advance into the world of media. Unapologetic and unafraid to make waves, she also holds a mystical secret. Gonzalo will first appear as Rojas in the season premiere.

It was also announced that UK-based actor Staz Nair — who played Qhono, a Dothraki warrior loyal to Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones — will play hardened reporter William Dey, an original character created for the series. On the surface, he’s a cynic and a sellout who looks down on Kara’s earnest idealism. Dey’s not interested in making friends, he just wants to get the story — but his ties to the criminal underworld could prove problematic. Nair as William Dey will also make his debut during the season premiere episode.

The casting news comes on the heels of a major announcement on Friday that Mehcad Brooks, who has been playing James Olsen since the series debuted on CBS in its first season.

Supergirl returns with its fifth season in October on The CW. Facing a new threat and featuring a new costume, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and her team of allies will square off with Leviathan — bringing Supergirl closer to synching up with the comics than almost any show in comics history, since Brian Michael Bendis is writing a Leviathan-centric event that finds a lot of its story core in what he has been doing with the Superman titles right now.

At the same time, the first half of the season will build toward the massive CW-wide “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which adapts the storyline in which Supergirl and The Flash died in the comics. It seems unlikely that will happen on the TV version, but that does beg the question of how they manage to outrun their destinies, and what the Arrowverse (especially Supergirl, which takes place on an alternate Earth) looks like following the events of the Crisis.

Supergirl premieres on October 6, 2019, on The CW. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com all weekend long for more on Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and more from San Diego Comic-Con.