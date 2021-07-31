Supergirl: More Surprising Actors Returning for Series Finale

✖

The end of The CW's Supergirl is fast approaching. The long-running series returns for its final episodes beginning on Tuesday, August 24, and production on the series is wrapping up in Vancouver as well with work on the series finale wrapping up over recent days. While details of what fans can expect from the Girl of Steel's send-off remain a mystery, set photos have given a few hints of some of the familiar faces that will make an appearance. Previously, photos have revealed the return of Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) and now, more set photos and videos reveal that another former Super Friend will be making a return as well -- Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen/Guardian.

While the network has not officially confirmed any of these returns, recent set video shows Brooks' Guardian alongside Azie Tesfai's version of the character. As fans may recall, it was previously announced that Tesfai's Kelly Olsen will be suiting up as Guardian this season as well. If these set looks are any indication, it appears that it won't just be the Danvers sisters getting in on the heroic sibling act in the finale.

The end of the big fight and the celebration after. Everyone happy and hugging 🤗 (keep an eye on Nicole in the corner to see Katie run in and surprise her) pic.twitter.com/zz67nStToi — sa sa le le! (@lenaIuthorr) July 30, 2021

There have also been a variety of other set photos that have shown a few other returns as well. We've seen glimpses of Helen Slater as Eliza Danvers as well as a few photos that seem to tease the return of some surprising villains as well. While there are no real clues to what the plot behind the finale might be, the return of Mon-El and Winn, both of whom are members of the Legion of Super-Heroes and live in the future have fans buzzing that a popular theory may be coming to fruition -- that Kara will go into the future, kicking off a new era for the Legion. However, Kara's journey ends, series star Melissa Benoist has previously said it's an ending she feels fantastic about.

"They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series," Benoist said earlier this year. "I had one request, and it wasn't even something they were thinking about doing. And they pitched me the end, and it's really lovely. It's a great ending. I feel fantastic about it."

Supergirl will return for the second half of its sixth and final season on Tuesday, August 24 with the episode "Welcome Back, Kara!"

Who are you hoping will appear in the Supergirl series finale? Let us know in the comments!