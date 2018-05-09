‘Supergirl’ “Shelter From the Storm” Promo Released

The CW has released a promo for “Shelter From the Storm,” next week’s episode of Supergirl set to air on May 14.

Supergirl and her allies may have gotten a small victory in tonight’s episode with the defeat of Worldkiller’s Pestilence and Purity, but any celebrating they might do will be short lived. As you can see in the promo above, Pestilence and Purity may be gone but their powers live on in Reign.

In the promo it’s revealed that Reign (Odette Annable) absorbed the powers of both Purity and Pestilence. That means that Reign is more powerful than ever and may very well go on to become the Blight that destroys countless civilizations and kills Saturn Girl’s (Amy Jackson) sister in the future. If that development wasn’t troubling enough, Reign has also set her sights on killing Samantha’s daughter, Ruby (Emma Tremblay), as she believes killing Ruby will force Sam into submission so that she can fully unleash her powers. Right now, Sam’s love for her daughter is one of the few threads keeping her humanity alive.

“I was worried about [chemistry with my onscreen daughter] when I was first told about my arc, and where this was going. I wasn’t able to chemistry test with anybody. I met her the first day on set,” Annable told ComicBook.com during a recent interview. “It just really worked out in the best possible way because she just has this maturity about her, and this way about her. She’s just so beyond her years, and she’s such an incredible actress….And, I’ll tell you what, she’s also great at improv, and that’s not easy when you are 13, and when you’re thrown stuff at you. We just have so much fun on screen. We just go back and forth. That’s what sort of makes these characters so great, because it feels very real.”

Of course, Supergirl isn’t just going to let Reign kill Ruby. The Girl of Steel is shown waiting for Reign to show up in the promo and in photos for the episode, we also see her going to an unlikely resource for help: Sam’s mother (guest star Betty Buckley) who just might have information that can help Supergirl stop Reign.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Shelter From the Storm” airs May 14.