‘Supergirl’: The Legion Prepares to Return to the Future in “Shelter From the Storm” Scene

The CW has released a new scene from “Shelter From the Storm,” tonight’s upcoming episode of Supergirl.

The episode will see Reign (Odette Annable) hunting down Sam’s daughter, Ruby (Emma Tremblay) as the Worldkiller believes that killing Ruby will force Sam into submission so that she can fully unleash her powers. As audiences have seen, Sam’s love for her daughter is one of the few threads keeping her humanity alive — and Reign from reaching her full potential. Protecting Ruby from Reign becomes a focus for Team Supergirl with Alex (Chyler Leigh) taking point on keeping Ruby safe while Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and J’onn (David Harewood) look for advice on stopping Reign by talking to Sam’s mother (guest star Betty Buckley).

However, as the clip reveals, Team Supergirl might not have the Legion to help them anymore. With Pestilence defeated last week, the Legion believes that they have stopped the Blight and thus, saved the future from destruction by disease. The end of the Blight, though, has other consequences. The subtle shift in the timeline may cause an intergalactic war meaning that Imra needs to get back as soon as possible. The idea of going back to the future doesn’t appear to sit well with Mon-El (Chris Wood) though. He looked uncomfortable the last time Imra (Amy Jackson) mentioned going home and seems equally as unsure in the clip above.

The impending departure of the Legion may end up being a complicated matter. Not only did the preview for tonight’s episode reveal that while Pestilence is gone, Reign has absorbed her powers, Mon-El clearly has some unresolved emotions and it’s something that Supergirl co-showrunner Jessica Queller recently teased may not have a happy ending when it comes to Supergirl and Mon-El.

“It’s one of those heartbreaking, sort of star-crossed love stories where… I don’t know what to give away, but we are really excited to have the opportunity to dig deeper in their connection and excavate what’s under the surface,” Queller said. “We want to make sure that those characters are honest with how they feel without having to keep any barriers.”

Queller also said that the situation would carry into the finale in a “heart-wrenching” situation.

“There’s a lot more coming,” she said. “Mon-El is going to be a big part of the show through the finale, and it’s a heart-wrenching situation. There’s a lot of romance and a lot of drama, and I would definitely tune in to see how that will play out.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Shelter From the Storm” airs May 14th.