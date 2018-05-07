‘Supergirl’ Uncovers More Secrets About Reign in “Shelter From the Storm” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Shelter From the Storm,” the upcoming May 14 episode of Supergirl.

The episode will see Reign (Odette Annable) take aim at Ruby (Emma Tremblay) in an attempt to weaken Sam’s resistance to fully surrendering to Reign as Sam’s love for her daughter is the reason Sam has resisted fully becoming Reign. Protecting Ruby appears to fall to Alex (Chyler Leigh), and something the show has introduced before with Alex babysitting for her earlier this season. Ruby finding out her mother is a Worldkiller and needing to be protected from her will no doubt be tense, but it’s something that Annable is confident Tremblay will handle well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7403]

“I was worried about [chemistry with my onscreen daughter] when I was first told about my arc, and where this was going. I wasn’t able to chemistry test with anybody. I met her the first day on set,” Annable told ComicBook.com during a recent interview. “It just really worked out in the best possible way because she just has this maturity about her, and this way about her. She’s just so beyond her years, and she’s such an incredible actress….And, I’ll tell you what, she’s also great at improv, and that’s not easy when you are 13, and when you’re thrown stuff at you. We just have so much fun on screen. We just go back and forth. That’s what sort of makes these characters so great, because it feels very real.”

The photos also reveal that, while protecting Ruby from Reign will be a focus, so is finding answers for how to deal with Reign. This will take Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and J’onn (David Harewood) to see Sam’s mom (guest star Betty Buckley) for clues. While the photos don’t give too much away, they do reveal that this isn’t the first time Reign has surfaced. Just beneath the wallpaper of what is presumably Sam’s childhood bedroom is a drawing of Reign’s Worldkiller symbol.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Shelter From the Storm” below.

REIGN SETS HER SIGHTS ON RUBY

When Reign (Odette Annable) starts hunting Ruby (guest star Emma Tremblay), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) work together to keep her safe.

Supergirl and J’onn (David Harewood) look to Sam’s mother (guest star Betty Buckley) for advice on how to stop Reign and come away with some shocking news.

Antonio Negret directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Lindsay Gelfand & Allison Weintraub.