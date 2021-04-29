Supergirl Showrunners on the Possibility of a Spinoff Series

✖

Last fall it was announced that The CW's Supergirl was coming to an end with the DC Comics-inspired series getting a 20-episode final season on the network. That season is now nearing its midpoint and while many are looking forward to how the series wraps up the stories of its favorite characters, others are hoping that this won't be the last we see of characters such as Dreamer, Brainy, J'onn, and more. Some fans are even hopeful that there could be a spin-off series and now, series co-showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner are weighing in

Speaking with The Wrap, Rovner said that there have not been conversations about a spin-off, though Queller was open to the idea.

"I wish," she said. "Call the bosses!"

Queller also said that she knew what she'd like to see in a Supergirl spin-off and this week's "Prom Night!" is a pretty good idea of that.

"I'm really attached to the Midvale girls, to the flashback episodes [with] young Kara and young Alex and young Cat Grant," Queller said. "I think that would be a great spin-off."

Even though it doesn't sound like a spin-off is on the table, Queller has previously said that the final season of Supergirl would have many "meaningful" elements, including not only stories of inclusion and diversity, but a satisfying overall arc for Kara as well.

"There's so many special things about the season," Queller told ComicBook.com. "I could spend another 10 minutes talking about it but some of the things that are very meaningful to us is we always like to tell stories that reflect what's going on in real life. We have a bunch of social justice-focused episodes that really come out of largely the Black Lives Matter movements and the events of last summer and have those similar themes that I think mean so much to us, all of us in the writers room, to be able to talk about inclusion and equality and things, values that matter to us.

She continued, "And also, just there's a very satisfying arc for Kara Danvers/Supergirl having to do with her at the beginning of the Season 1 pilot episode. You know, like a sort of insecure, bumbling, wide-eyed young girl to becoming a very mature, integrated, authentic hero of the people."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.