Reno 911! Star Thomas Lennon Cast as Mxyzptlk in Supergirl

The CW’s Arrowverse of shows are currently busy dealing with the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and it’s safe to assume that things in the fictional universe will be very different in a matter of months. That definitely appears to be the case for Supergirl, who will apparently be dealing with a new take on a familiar foe in 2020. According to a new report from Deadline, The State and Reno 911! star Thomas Lennon is set to recur as Mr. Mxyzptlk on the series’ fifth season.

Mxyzptlk, aka “Mxy,” is the impish, reality-bending trickster from the 5th Dimension, who previously visited National City to woo Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl, but created chaos in the process. The character was previously portrayed by Peter Gadiot in a two-episode arc in Supergirl‘s second season. The fact that Mxy can shape-shift – and that characters can look different across the Arrowverse’s multiverse – might explain Lennon’s recasting.

Lennon is known for his work on The State and Reno 911!, as well as appearances in Bob’s Burgers, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, and Lethal Weapon. He is also a prolific screenwriter with his writing partner Robin Ben Garant, who have contributed to films like Baywatch, Night at the Museum, and Herbie Fully Loaded.

Lennon responded to the casting with a pretty epic tweet, which you can check out below.

Moo ha ha ha. Huge if true. https://t.co/aBQXYPRDz0 — Thomas Lennon (@thomaslennon) December 10, 2019

Lennon’s casting on the series comes after Supergirl recently endured a massive status quo change, as the series’ homeworld of Earth-38 was destroyed by a wave of anti-matter. While there’s no telling how things will stand when “Crisis” concludes in January, it’s safe to say Supergirl will be significantly affected.

“In general, it has more impact than our crossovers usually do,” showrunner Jessica Queller previously teased. “It filters into the rest of our season where normally the crossovers are standalone.”

“The world will be shaken up and there will be fallout, post-Crisis,” showrunner Robert Rovner added.

