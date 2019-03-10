‘Supergirl’: “Stand and Deliver” Photos Released

The CW has released photos from “Stand and Deliver” the Sunday, March 10th episode of Supergirl.

While the show is ramping up for the arrival of Lex Luthor in next week’s “O Brother Where Art Thou” next week, tonight’s episode will the tensions between the Children of Liberty and their leader Ben Lockwood/Agent Liberty and Manchester Black along with his The Elite come to a head when things get complicated at an anti-alien rally — a rally that the aliens including Brainiac and J’onn counter with a peaceful protest as Supergirl and Dreamer attempt to keep everyone involved safe.

However, despite the best of intentions, things don’t appear to go particularly well. A previously-released promo for the episode sees Alex clash with her boss, Colonel Haley yet again with the not-exactly-alien-friendly Haley noting that things are heading towards civil war and violent unrest is all but guaranteed.

The idea of the rift between the anti-alien and pro-alien movements getting deeper and growing more violent is very much in keeping with the theme of Supergirl‘s fourth season overall. As Ben Lockwood and The Elite continue their extremist quests and worldviews, Supergirl ultimately feels like the last sane person and voice of reason left in the world. Unfortunately, there simply doesn’t feel like any way to bring things together again.

That may be one of the big takeaways from this season: Supergirl has always worn its politics on its sleeve, but while in the past it has been pretty reliably liberal, it now seems to be positioning its heroes as the everyday Americans who feel drained and defeated by the constant drumbeat of political wars waged in bad faith and a shrinking middle ground.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Stand and Deliver” below and be sure to read on for photos from the episode.

SUPERGIRL TAKES A STAND

Between Ben Lockwood’s (Sam Witwer) new push to stir up the anti-alien movement and the Elite’s desire to target Lockwood and his minions, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is concerned about the safety of the American people – both human and alien. When Lockwood organizes a rally, the aliens decide to peacefully protest. Brainiac (Jesse Rath) and J’onn (David Harewood) join the alien march while Supergirl and Dreamer (Nicole Maines) patrol to keep everyone safe. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) picks up his camera again to cover the march for CatCo, and Hayley (April Parker Jones) assigns Alex (Chyler Leigh) a job that clashes with her beliefs.

When The Elite and Ben Lockwood stir up trouble at the rally, Supergirl is forced to take a stand.

Jonathan Bennett guest stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. “Stand and Deliver” will debut on March 10.

Alex confronts Ben Lockwood

Skeptical

Ben Lockwood

Lockwood confronts Alex

Alex

Colonel Haley and Brainy

Dreamer

J’onn and Brainy at the protest

“Hate has no home here”

Protest

“Alien Rights”

Supergirl resists

Supergirl

Opposing views

United

A peaceful protest

Supergirl

Ben Lockwood

Look to the sky