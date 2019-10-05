Supergirl Star Reveals How Crisis on Infinite Earths Affects Alex’s Romance

The events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” may have a catalyzing effect on the budding relationship between Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfie) on Supergirl, Tesfie says in a new interview. At the start of the season, Tesfie says that things are good, but apparently a little slow-moving, between her character and Leigh’s, but that will pick up once Kelly works through some issues of her own — and apparently after the events of “Crisis” shake up the multiverse in December and January.The crossover saw the death of Kara Danvers/Supergirl in the comics, and while that is not likely to happen on TV, it was foretold in the Book of Destiny — something that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) will spend some time on Arrow trying to prevent.

Supergirl returns tomorrow, airing its premiere after the series premiere of Batwoman on The CW. You can check out a clip from the premiere, which introduces new baddie Midnight, here.

“Kelly and Alex haven’t said ‘I love you’ yet, but they they grow in their relationship,” Tesfie told TVLine, adding, “The crossover is chaos, and I think amid chaos everybody kind of shifts and changes.”

Per the report, many of Tesfie’s scenes in the first half of season five are actually tied into her own side story more than her romance with Alex. Apparently she “gets pulled into the Black Mirror-like storyline.”

“She thinks tech is for good, and it ends up putting her life in danger,” Tesfie said. “She misses seeing the bad in a lot of people this season.”

Supergirl premieres on October 6, 2019, on The CW.