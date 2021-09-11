Supergirl: “The Gauntlet” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “The Gauntlet”, the upcoming thirteenth episode of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season. Last week on Supergirl. Nia (Nicole Maines) made good on her word and brought Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) into the real world and in short order, it was revealed how bad of an idea that really was. Nyxly soon went to work on her plan to go after Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) for having left her behind in the Phantom Zone, culminating in Nyxly freezing Supergirl in place with magic. While Supergirl called on Mxy (Thomas Lennon) for help, it sounds like Nyxly will remain an issue even a few episodes from now with Supergirl having to pass a test of courage.



“SUPERGIRL MUST PASS THE TEST OF COURAGE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team race Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for control of a magical totem that controls courage. Supergirl and Nyxly battle and each get a piece of the totem but learn the first person to pass the test of courage will gain control of the entire thing.Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) is still struggling to make sense of her newfound gift. The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Brooke Pohl.”



With Supergirl being in its final season, it will be interesting to see where the storyline with Nyxly will ultimately goal and what it will mean for the Girl fo Steel – and how it may potentially lead to the return of more familiar faces by the time the series reaches the finale. While Lennon is returning for next week’s “Mxy in the Middle”, we also know that Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan, and Chris Wood are all returning for the finale, and at this point, it’s easy to speculate that perhaps it’s to help Supergirl deal with something Nyxly brings about. Whatever the reason, however, Benoist has previously said that ending Supergirl just wouldn’t have felt right without them.



“It would not have felt right if they hadn’t come back,” Benoist said. “I loved seeing my friends. I loved seeing Mehcad Brooks. I loved seeing Jeremy. I loved having Chris back, obviously. I don’t think it would’ve been a right goodbye if the people who came back hadn’t come back, so I’m very grateful that they did. It’s always difficult to get that many people back in the same place, especially in the pandemic, so I’m really glad it worked out that way.”



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Gauntlet” will air on September 28th.