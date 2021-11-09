Supergirl: “The Last Gauntlet” Photos Released”

The CW has released photos for “The Last Gauntlet”, the penultimate episode of Supergirl. The episode will air on Tuesday, November 9th at 8/7c on the network and is the first hour of a two-hour season and series finale for the show. It was announced last fall that Supergirl, which first debuted on CBS before making the leap to The CW in its second season, would end with Season 6 and all season, the series has been building to that with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the rest of the Super Friends facing a foe unlike any they’ve faced before in Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). However, Nyxly recently teamed up with Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), and last week they crossed a line when Lex murdered William Dey (Staz Nair) and kidnapped a loved one of the Super Friends.



In “The Last Gauntlet”, Supergirl and the heroes will work to save their loved one, an effort that sees them take drastic measures and get help from an unlikely source. You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.



“THE PENULTIMATE EPISODE KICKS OFF THE TWO-HOUR FINALE FOR “SUPERGIRL” – In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer). An unlikely ally steps in to help the team. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by J. Holtham and teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber.”



The two-hour finale of Supergirl will air Tuesday, November 9th beginning at 8/7c on The CW.

J’onn and Lena

Supergirl

Nia and Brainy

Sentinel and Guardian

Dreamer and Lena

Reunited

Nyxly and Esme

Devastating news

Lena and Andrea

J’onn and Supergirl

Lex

Sentinel and Supergirl

Sentinel and Guardian

Lex Luthor

The Super Friends